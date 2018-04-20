Exxon, Suncor sued by Colorado counties over climate change

Climate change lawsuits are no longer limited to coastal cities worried about rising sea levels, as two Colorado counties are suing Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) for their purported effects on the environment and climate change.

The lawsuit claims fossil fuel combustion has increased temperatures and caused Colorado's dwindling snowpack, which is vital for the state's agriculture, water supply and $5B ski industry; the snowpack in the southern Colorado mountains was less than 50% of normal as of April 1, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report.

XOM and SU "knowingly and substantially contributed to the climate crisis by producing, promoting and selling a substantial portion of the fossil fuels that are causing and exacerbating climate change, while concealing and misrepresenting the dangers associated with their intended use," the lawsuit says.