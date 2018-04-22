Standards group shelves new technology amid telecoms probe

Telecom standards group GSMA says it's delaying implementation of a global standard for eSIM, now that the Justice Dept. is investigating the group and U.S. wireless firms over collusion between them to hinder carrier-switching.

The eSIM standard -- which would allow for customers to easily switch wireless providers without having to insert a physical SIM card -- is "on hold pending the completion of an investigation by the United States Department of Justice," GSMA says.

The group says it's cooperating with the probe; so does AT&T (NYSE:T) as well as Verizon (NYSE:VZ), which calls it "much ado about nothing."

Big four wireless: VZ, T, TMUS, S

