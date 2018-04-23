10-year Treasury yield flirts with 3%

The 10-year Treasury yield is knocking on the door of 3%, a level it hasn't topped in more than four years.

Signs of a thawing of relations between the U.S. and China are putting upward pressure as rising commodity prices force inflation expectations higher.

The last time yields neared the 3% bulwark was in 2013, when it rocked risk appetite and came shortly before oil prices came crashing down.

(4/23) 5:30 a.m. ET: The 10-year Treasury yield +4 bps to 2.996%.

