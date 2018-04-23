Darling Global Finance B.V. announces private offering of €515M of unsecured senior notes

Darling Global Finance B.V., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) has launched an offering of €515M unsecured senior notes.

The gross proceeds of the Notes offering, together with borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility, are expected to be used to refinance all of 4.75% Senior Notes due 2022 by cash tender offer for those notes, redemption of those notes and to pay any applicable premiums for the refinancing, to pay the commission of the initial purchasers of the Notes and to pay the other fees and expenses related to the offering of the Notes.

