Probility Media division, Disco Learning Media, secures contract with State of Texas

Disco Learning Media, a division of ProBility Media (OTCPK:PBYA) has secured a new contract with the State of Texas for the development of a series of new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programs for Texas public K-12 classrooms, focused on energy education.

“The WattWatchers program has a rich, 30-year legacy of energy education, and we are proud to partner with them and Dr. Webber to bring the most up to date energy education and awareness to additional schools,” said Juan Garcia, President of Disco. “Energy is a complex subject, and our ultimate goal is to promote energy literacy and inspire students to become energy ambassadors.”

Press Release