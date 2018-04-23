Akorn takes issue with Fresenius' planned exit from merger; shares down 34% premarket

In a statement, Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) says its "categorically disagrees" with Fresenius' (NYSE:FMS) claims material breaches of FDA standards in its operations, adding that the previously disclosed investigation was not a closing condition and there have not been any facts that represent a "material adverse event" on its business.

The company intends to "vigorously enforce our rights" and Fresenius' obligations under the merger agreement.

Shares are down 34% premarket on modest volume.

Update: Reuters reports that Fresenius will not renegotiate the deal on more favorable terms.