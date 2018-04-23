Hasbro falls after soft sales report

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) trades lower after coming short with Q1 results in comparison to analysts estimates which were already adjusted lower this year.

The toy company cites the liquidation of Toys "R" Us and retail inventory overhang, primarily in Europe, as drags on revenue.

Revenue in the U.S. and Canada fell 19% Y/Y to $364M during the quarter, while international revenue was down 17% to $288M.

Shares of Hasbro are down 3.74% premarket to $79.71.

