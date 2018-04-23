The Stars Group turns to sports betting

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) is up 1% in premarket trading after landing Sky Betting in a deal expected to significantly enhance the company's exposure to sports betting.

Management see the deal helping the company to develop sports betting as a second low-cost customer acquisition channel to complement its core poker business and enable more effective cross-selling to players across multiple verticals.

The acquisition is also seen delivering cost synergies of at least $70M per year.

The Sky Betting transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $4.7B of which $3.6B is payable in cash and the remainder is payable in ~37.9M newly-issued common shares.

Previously: PokerStars owner buys Sky Betting for $4.7B (April 22)