CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren for $72/share

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CPG) agrees to acquire Vectren (NYSE:VVC) for $72/share in cash, a premium of nearly 10% over Friday's closing price.

The deal, which includes all outstanding debt, would value VVC at ~$6B.

The combined company would have electric and natural gas delivery operations in eight states with assets totaling $29B and an enterprise value of $27B.

CPG serves more than 3.4M customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, including more than 2.4M customers in the greater Houston area; VVC serves more than 1M customers in Indiana and Ohio.