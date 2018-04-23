LSB Industries announces expiration and results of cash tender offer for its outstanding 8.50% senior secured notes due 2019

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) tender offer to purchase any and all outstanding $375M, 8.50% senior secured notes due 2019 expired on April 20.

LSB expects to accept for payment for $337.39M notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the expiration time.

The company expects to make payment for the notes on April 25, 2018, subject to the closing of sale of $400M 9.625% notes due 2023.

Previously: LSB Industries announces cash tender offer for its outstanding 8.50% senior secured notes due 2019 (April 17)