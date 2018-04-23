Dynavax’s HEPLISAV-B ACIP recommendations published in the CDC’s MMWR

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) announces that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices’ Recommendations for the use of HEPLISAV-B [Hepatitis B Vaccine, Recombinant (Adjuvanted)] for adults in the US in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) dated April 19.

Publication in the MMWR represents the final endorsement that many policies require before reimbursement. HEPLISAV-B was commercially launched in the U.S. in January.

HEPLISAV-B is an adult hepatitis B vaccine that combines hepatitis B surface antigen with Dynavax’s Toll-like Receptor 9 agonist to enhance the immune response. Dynavax has worldwide commercial rights to HEPLISAV-B.