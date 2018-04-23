Dana unveils electrification strategy

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) unveils revealed new technologies in support of the rapidly evolving development of hybrid- and electric-powered construction and other off-highway vehicles.

At an industry gathering, Dana is showing off a series of modular hybrid- and electric-drive systems that can fit into existing vehicle design envelopes and provide OEMs with effective, low-risk, quick-to-market solutions. The products can be connected to traditional Spicer wheel drives, track drives, axles, and transmissions to deliver hybrid or electric functionality.

The company says its strategy enables original-equipment manufacturers to accelerate their hybrid and electric vehicle development programs.

Source: Press Release