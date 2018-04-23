Halliburton's 34% Q1 revenue rise led by strength in U.S. land sector

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +0.2% premarket after reporting in-line Q1 earnings and revenues, which rose 34% Y/Y to $5.74B.

HAL says North America revenue in the quarter totaled $3.5B, up 58% Y/Y, driven by increased activity throughout the U.S. land sector in most of the company's product service lines, primarily pressure pumping, as well as higher drilling and artificial lift activity; international revenue rose 9% to $2.2B, mostly due to increased drilling activity and pressure pumping services in the Eastern Hemisphere, as well as pressure pumping activity in Argentina.

Q1 revenue in Completion and Production jumped 46% Y/Y to $3.8B, led by increased activity in the U.S. land sector, while Drilling and Evaluation revenue rose 15% Y/Y to $1.9B, primarily due to increased drilling activity in North America and the Eastern Hemisphere, specifically in the North Sea.

HAL says it wrote down all remaining investment in Venezuela during Q1, resulting in a $312M charge, but will maintain its presence in the country and is carefully managing its go-forward presence.