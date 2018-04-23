Biohaven announces secondary endpoint results from Phase 3 clinical trials BHV3000-301 and 302 of Rimegepant

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) announces the results of key secondary outcome measures from Phase 3 clinical trials (BHV3000-301 and BHV3000-302) of rimegepant, the first oral CGRP receptor antagonist to demonstrate a positive effect on pain freedom and most bothersome symptom in acute treatment of migraine.

A durable effect with rimegepant was achieved with pain freedom lasting up to 48 hours following a single dose.

Approx. 90% of patients who took rimegepant achieved the clinically important endpoint of pain relief within 8 hours. Onset of pain relief was observed as early as ~30-45 minutes post-dosing. Pain relief was sustained throughout 48 hours. The sustained pain relief profile was similar to that observed for sustained pain freedom.

Pain relief is associated with reduced disability and function. Rimegepant-treated patients showed improvement on functional disability at 2 hours post-dosing.

