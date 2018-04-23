Biogen's SMA med Spinraza shows longer-term treatment effect in extension study

Preliminary data from the SHINE open-label extension study assessing Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in spinal muscular atrophy patients showed treatment benefits over a three-year period. The results are being presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Los Angeles.

Participants in the treatment group, who either continued on SPINRAZA from the Phase 3 ENDEAR study or who transitioned to SPINRAZA after receiving sham-control in ENDEAR, experienced improved motor function and improved event-free survival time. Those who initiated treatment earlier showed the greater motor performance.

The median time to death or permanent ventilation in the group who received SPINRAZA in ENDEAR and continued in SHINE was 73.0 weeks, significantly longer than 22.6 weeks for those who received sham-control before SPINRAZA.

The majority of patients who were alive and did not require permanent ventilation after receiving sham in ENDEAR remained event-free for a median of 9.2 months after initiating SPINRAZA therapy.

