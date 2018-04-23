Bloomberg: Amazon secretly working on domestic robots

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is secretly working on robots for the home, according to Bloomberg sources.

The domestic robot, codenamed “Vesta,” is overseen by Lab126 hardware R&D division head Gregg Zehr.

The sources didn’t specify what the robot does, though it could be a mobile Alexa that follows a user around the house using advanced cameras and computer vision software similar to how a self-driving car operates.

The Vesta project began a “few years ago” with a recent aggressive ramp up in hiring. Sources say the robots could be in employee homes by year’s end and with consumers as early as next year.

The consumer robot market could total about $15B a year by 2023, according to Research and Markets data, up from the $5.4B expected this year.

Amazon shares are up 0.7% premarket.

