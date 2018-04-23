Chicago Bridge -18% after McDermott gets Subsea 7 bid

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) -17.8% premarket after Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY) offered $7/share for McDermott (NYSE:MDR) on the condition that MDR terminate its agreement to purchase CBI; MDR +19% premarket.

Subsea's bid comes as MDR shareholders are scheduled to vote May 2 on the CBI deal and after ISS last week recommended MDR shareholders vote in favor of the deal.

Citigroup's Michael Alsford calls Subsea’s bid “opportunistic” ahead of the May 2 vote, especially as MDR shares are down ~20% since the CBI deal was announced on Dec. 18; Subsea said it could sweeten its offer, and Citi believes it will have to do so for MDR to agree to a deal.

Citi also says it sees no major impact to Subsea’s proposed joint venture with Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Source: Bloomberg First Word