Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) trades lower after toy peer Hasbro turned in a disappointing Q1 earnings report.

Revenue at Hasbro fell 16% Y/Y in Q1 to miss the already-lowered expectations of analysts. The impact of the Toys "R" Is liquidation was felt in North American and Europe.

Mattel is down 4.24% in premarket action to $12.41. Shares are down 41% over the last 52 weeks and are just a hair above the multi-year low of $12.21.

