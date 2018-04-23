Flotek -25% after warning of negative Q1 EBITDA, disappointing revenue

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) -25% premarket after warning that it expects to report negative EBITDA for Q1 and forecasts revenues of $59M-$62M, below the $73M analyst consensus.

FTK says revenues at the start of the quarter were hurt by weather-related delays in activity, and "while we continued to focus on fixed cost reductions, our efforts did not keep pace with revenue declines."

FTK says it will "focus on accelerating product introductions to increase market share and remain diligent on cost control efforts."