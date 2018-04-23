More on Lennox's Q1 beat

Lennox (NYSE:LII) reports revenue rose 4% on constant currency basis in Q1.

Residential Heating & Cooling segment revenue grew 8% to $454M.

Commercial Heating & Cooling segment revenue advanced 5% to $206M.

Refrigeration segment revenue fell 2% to $129M.

Adjusted gross margin rate up 30 bps to 26.6% due to higher volume, favorable price, sourcing and engineering-led cost reductions, favorable foreign exchange, and lower warranty and other product costs.

Residential Heating & Cooling operating margin rate dropped 120 bps to 11.3%.

Commercial Heating and Cooling operating margin rate down 30 bps to 9.5%.

Refrigeration operating margin rate down 100 bps to 7.4%.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: +4% to +8%; Adjusted EPS: $9.75 to $10.35; GAAP EPS: $8.79 to $9.39; Tax rate: 22% to 24%; Share count: ~41M to 42M; Capex: ~$100M.