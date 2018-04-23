Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) initiated with Buy rating and $27 (32% upside) price target at BofAMerrill Lynch. Initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen and Company. Shares up 3% premarket.

Knight Therapeutics (OTC:KHTRF) initiated with Outperform rating and C$9.50 (22% upside) price target at RBC.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) initiated with Overweight rating and $20 (67% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Initiated with Market Perform rating at Cowen. Shares up 3% premarket.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) upgraded to Buy at Citigroup. Shares up 3% premarket.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse. Shares up 4% premarket.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) upgraded to Buy with a $73 (24% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs citing Keytruda upside (sales target doubled to $4B in 2025). Added to Conviction List. Shares up 2% premarket.