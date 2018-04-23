Under Armour rides Deutsche Bank upgrade higher

Under Armour (UA, UAA) catches a tailwind this morning with the arrival of an upgrade from Deutsche Bank

The investment firm moves to a Hold rating after having UA locked in at Sell. The analyst team thinks that there is enough new product sell-through and cost reduction improvement at Under Armour that the company's full-year targets will be met. Looking further down the road, Under Armour's investor day in the fall is seen as an event during which long-term guidance may be lifted.

The new DB price target on Under Armour is $16.

Sources: CNBC, Bloomberg