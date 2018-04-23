Sears higher after ESL offers to buy certain assets

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) says ESL Investment is advising that the company should pursue a divestiture of all or a portion of the Kenmore brand, the Sears home improvement business of the Sears Home Services division, and the PartsDirect business of the Sears home services division.

ESL advises other shareholders that Kenmore, SHIP, and PartsDirect have substantial value, and that divesting one or more of the assets would enable Sears to improve its debt profile and liquidity position.

ESL also suggests itself as a buyer, with a non-binding proposal to acquire SHIP and PartsDirect based on an enterprise value of $500M and bids for Kenmore and real estate at fair value.

Sears says the ESL letter from will be reviewed by a committee of independent board directors.

SHLD +8.05% premarket to $3.26.

