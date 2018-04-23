Apple supplier could post record profits; HomePod orders slashed with suppliers

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier TSMC (NYSE:TSM) could post record profits this year while ramping up volume production of the 7nm process in 2H for the new iPhones, according to Digitimes.

The 7nm process will ramp in 2H to fulfill orders for fabricating A12 processors for the 2018 iPhone models and next-gen smartphone chips to Qualcomm.

Digitimes sources say TSMC’s revenue ratio for the 7nm process could hit a high of 20% this year despite the company lowering its revenue growth forecast to 10% (was: 10% to 15%) citing weaker smartphone demand in Q2.

HomePod cuts: Apple reportedly cut its HomePod supply orders from 500K units to 200K units per month, according to Digitimes sources.

Apple shares are up 0.7% premarket to $166.90.

TSM shares are up 0.3% to $39.07.

