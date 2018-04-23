Aluminum plunges as U.S. says may relieve Rusal sanctions if Deripaska exits

Metals prices are diving after the Treasury Department says the U.S. will provide sanctions relief to Rusal (OTC:RUALF) if CEO Oleg Deripaska relinquishes control of the Russian aluminum producer.

The DoT also extends the deadline for companies to wind down dealings with Rusal until Oct. 23.

Aluminum is the worst performing commodity this morning, -6.1% at $2,323/metric ton; among aluminum-related company names, AA -7.6% , CENX -4.8% , ACH -3.8% , ARNC -3.4% premarket.

Just as U.S. sanctions sparked higher prices for aluminum and other metals, a change to those sanctions can pull them right back down again.

ETFs: JJC, DBB, JJN, CPER, JJU, BOM, BDD, JJT, NINI, CUPM, LD, FOIL, JJM, BOS, RJZ, BDG, LEDD, UBM, HEVY