Prothena bails on AL amyloidosis candidate NEOD001; shares down 62% premarket

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) craters 62% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that it has terminated development of NEOD001 for the treatment of AL amyloidosis. The company based its decision on the failed results from the Phase 2b PRONTO study and a futility analysis of the Phase 3 VITAL study that showed little chance of success.

CEO Gene Kinney, Ph.D., says, “We are deeply disappointed by this outcome, particularly for patients suffering from this devastating disease. We are surprised by the results from these two placebo-controlled studies and will continue to analyze the resulting data to share insights with our collaborators in the scientific, medical and advocacy communities. We thank all of the patients, their families, caregivers, investigators, study staff and our employees. Their participation in and commitment to these studies are indispensable to advancing our shared goal of improving the lives of patients with amyloidosis.”

