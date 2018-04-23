Loup Ventures points to strong trends for iRobot

Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster has a positive read on pricing trends for iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) products. Munster says strong demand and higher pricing should translate into +20% growth for the company

Munster on IRBT: "The company experienced on average higher pricing across all products we track (Roomba 980, Roomba 960, Roomba 614 Braava 380T and Braava Jet) in the Mar-18 quarter than they did in the Dec-17 quarter. We find this encouraging because we felt pricing last holiday season was strong, which translated into the company beating Dec-17 Street revenue expectations by ~$8M (or ~3%). We do want to highlight the company missed on EPS last quarter, which heavily weighed on the stock. While it is difficult to get a read on how pricing trends will directly impact the bottom line, we do know the company has historically beaten top and bottom line expectations over the last year."

Shares of iRobot are down 2.77% in premarket trading on volume of ~3.4K.

