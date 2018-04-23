Exxon upgraded at Raymond James, which sees potential stock buyback

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Raymond James, which says the firm's bear case essentially has run its course as oil prices approach cycle highs.

With XOM's production and expansion troubles in the "rearview mirror," and its dividend yield near record levels, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov sees "a realistic chance" that the company will reinstate a share buyback in the near future.

Molchanov notes XOM's dividend yield has widened to a near-record level of 3.9%.

Separately, Molchanov raises his 2018 forecast for WTI crude oil prices to $68/bbl from $65 previously.