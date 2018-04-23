Melco dips into eSports

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) announces a partnership with digital entertainment platform Garena to host the 2018 League of Legends Master Series Spring Final at Studio City Macau.

"We have kept a close track of the increasing demand in Asia for new and unique tech-based entertainment, where eSports is now a fast-growing and major segment. We are excited by this partnership with Garena to bring the Legends Master Series Spring Final to Macau for the first time," says Melco Studio City exec Geoff Andres.

Source: Press Release