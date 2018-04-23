Synthetic Bio's SYN-004 loses accelerated review status for preventing C. diff infection; shares down 8% premarket

Nano cap Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) slips 8% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it has withdrawn Breakthrough Therapy status for co-lead candidate SYN-004 (ribaxamase) for preventing Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infection after an FDA review of the company's data showed a numerical imbalance in fatalities which could not be fully assessed due to the limited safety database.

The company is advancing preparations for a Phase 3 clinical trial in a broader patient population that will include those being treated with IV beta-lactam antibiotics. The study is expected to launch in H2 2019.