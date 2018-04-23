McDermott rejects offer from Subsea 7

After reviewing Subsea 7's (OTCPK:SUBCY) unsolicited proposal with its financial advisors and legal counsel, McDermott (NYSE:MDR) has rejected its $7 per share in cash bid, or an offer for up to 50% in Subsea 7 stock and the balance in cash.

The board concluded that the proposal was not in the best interests of the company or its stockholders as it significantly undervalued McDermott.

It was also not an attractive alternative to the proposed combination with CB&I (NYSE:CBI), which is expected to close in May 2018.

MDR +17% ; CBI -15% premarket

