PSE&G reaches $1.875B deal to replace aging gas pipes in New Jersey

Public Service Electric and Gas (NYSE:PEG) says it reached a $1.875B settlement with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and other groups to continue the accelerated replacement of aging gas pipes.

PSE&G says the settlement will enable it to replace 875 miles of gas mains and make other improvements to its gas system over a five-year period.

PSE&G says the average annual bill impact for a typical residential customer will increase by less than 2%, or ~$17, per year over the five-year program.