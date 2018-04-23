Raymond James loses faith in Pier 1 Imports

Count Raymond James in as underwhelmed by the strategy plan unveiled last week by Pier 1 Imports (PIR -3.8% ).

"We had hoped that there was something revolutionary in the plan. There wasn’t," writes analyst Budd Bugatch in today's note.

Bugatch and team downgrade Pier 1 to Underperform from Market Perform, citing risk from the "all-in" strategy by the retailer, per Bloomberg.

