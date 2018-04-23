Reuters: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal

Libya is considering whether to intervene in a deal announced last month for Total (TOT +0.1% ) to buy Marathon Oil's (MRO -1.6% ) stake in the country's Waha concessions, Reuters reports.

Libyan officials are looking into various options ranging from pushing for better terms - after some in the oil industry and the media said the price was too low - to a counter-offer from the state National Oil Corp., according to the report.

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said recently that he considered the deal "closed," and a spokesperson for MRO says the company already had received payment for the sale of its share.