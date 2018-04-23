FDA on board with start of clinical development of UltraGenyx's DTX401 for glycogen storage disorder

The FDA has signed off on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's (RARE -1.1%) IND for gene therapy DTX401 for the potential treatment of glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa), an Orphan Drug indication in the U.S. and Europe.
A Phase 1/2 clinical trial should launch later this quarter with preliminary data expected in H2.
DTX401 is an adeno-associated virus vector (AAV) type 8 gene therapy designed to deliver the G6Pase-alpha enzyme to cells via intravenous infusion.
GSDIa is an inherited disorder characterized by the buildup of the sugar molecule glycogen in cells, leading to hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).
