Stocks show little movement early; 10-year Treasury yield nears 3%

Stocks are off to a flattish start, as investors warily eye rising government bond yields; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq -0.1% .

Investors have been selling U.S. Treasury bonds this month amid expectations of rising inflation, and this morning the benchmark 10-year T-note yield hit a high of 2.996%, threatening to piece the 3% barrier for the first time since January 2014; the yield has since slipped to 2.968%, which still puts it 2 bps above Friday's close.

Dollar demand has increased amid the rise in Treasury yields, sending the U.S. Dollar Index 0.4% higher to 90.44, its highest level in more than seven weeks.

European bourses also show little movement, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% , France's CAC +0.1% and Germany's DAX flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite finished -0.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Hasbro -0.5% after missing Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, but Caterpillar +0.6% following an upgrade at Citigroup and Merck +1.7% following an upgrade at Goldman.

Most sectors are little changed, with the energy sector ( -0.4% ) an early laggard while industrials ( +0.4% ) and technology ( +0.3% ) exhibit relative strength.

U.S. WTI crude oil -1.5% at $67.38/bbl.

Still ahead: existing home sales