Uber rivals launch in Mexico, announce data breach

Uber (UBER) rival Didi Chuxing (DIDI) begins operations in Mexico.

Didi launched in Toluco, the capital of the State of Mexico, marking the company’s first proper launch outside of China.

Mexico stands as one of Uber’s most profitable markets due to its near monopoly.

In other Uber competitor news, Middle Eastern ride-sharing service Careem reports a data breach that impacted the data of 14M drivers and riders. The company operates in 13 countries and 90 cities.

Careem learned of the cyber attack on January 14.

