Mid-stage study underway for Axsome's smoking cessation candidate AXS-05

The first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Axsome Therapeutics' (AXSM -2% ) AXS-05 as smoking cessation treatment. The 60-subject randomized, double-blind study will compare AXS-05 to bupropion for four weeks. The primary endpoint is smoking intensity as measured by the number of cigarettes smoked per day, salivary cotinine and carbon monoxide breath testing. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is year-end.

AXS-05 is an orally available combination of bupropion and dextromethorphan. The role of bupropion, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and nicotinic acetylcholine receptor antagonist, is to enhance the bioavailability of dextromethorphan, an NMDA receptor antagonist, sigma-1 receptor agonist and inhibitor of the serotonin and norepinephrine transporters. Preclinical research performed at Duke showed a potential effect from dextromethorphan on nicotine self-administration.

AXS-05 is also under development for Alzheimer's disease-related agitation (Phase 2/3) and treatment-resistant depression (Phase 3)

Previously: Axsome teams up with Duke in mid-stage study of AXS-05 in smoking cessation (Dec. 14, 2017)