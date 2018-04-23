Stifel lowers Cirrus Logic target to 42% upside

Stifel maintains a Buy rating on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) but lowers its price target from $60 to $52, a 42% upside to Friday’s close.

Firm cites its lowered CY18 and CY19 estimates after weak smartphone sales data points from TSMC and other Apple supply chain members.

Stifel thinks the market has already priced in the lowered iPhone demand at 41M and 37M units expected in the March and June quarters, respectively, compared to the 53M and 43M unit consensus.

Cirrus Logic will report Q4 earnings on May 2, the day after Apple’s Q2 report.

Source: Briefing.com.