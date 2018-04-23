GE ultimately to prove 'very rewarding' for shareholders, Blair analyst says

General Electric's (GE +0.6% ) Q1 results "materially reduced" investor fears about the adequacy of the company's liquidity and the sustainability of its current $0.48 annual dividend, and owning GE shares likely will prove "very rewarding" for investors, says William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann, reiterating his Outperform rating.

As Heymann sees it, GE reported much lower free cash flow use from a year ago, larger than expected structural cost reductions, great clarity on additional asset dispositions, better than anticipated sales and adjusted earnings, and clarity around the adequacy of GE Capital's liquidity.

While GE's challenges are "far from fully resolved," the risk of further downside due to liquidity constraints that might require equity sales or an additional dividend reduction no longer represents a material risk to the stock, Heymann says.