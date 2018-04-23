Melinta's Vabomere shows treatment effect in high-risk patients

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, TANGO II, assessing Melinta Therapeutics' (MLNT -1.3% ) VABOMERE (meropenem and vaborbactam) in patients with serious carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) infections showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented at ECCMID in Madrid.

43 subjects with confirmed CRE at baseline were enrolled, 15 will prior or ongoing malignant cancer, most immunocompromised. In the 15, the eight treated with VABOMERE experienced higher clinical cure rates compared to the seven who received best available therapy (BAT). Specifically, the cure rate at the end of treatment was 87.5% in the treatment group compared to 14.3% for the BAT group. The cure rates at the test-of-cure visits also significantly favored VABOMERE, 75.0% vs. 0%, as did 28-day mortality (12.5% vs. 57.1%).

VABOMERE was approved in the U.S. for cUTI in August 2017.