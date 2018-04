via Tearsheet

Justin Schmidt has joined Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as a vice president and head of digital asset markets. An MIT grad, Schmidt previously was a senior vice president of quantitative trading firm Seven Eight Capital.

“At this point, we have not reached a conclusion on the scope of our digital asset offering," says a bank spokesperson.

For now, Goldman's involvement with bitcion and such is as facilitator - i.e. offering access to futures contracts traded on exchanges - rather than market maker.