ARC Group announces sponsorship agreement with the Jacksonville Sharks

ARC Group (OTCQB:ARCK) entered into a sponsorship agreement with the Jacksonville Sharks..

"We are very pleased to be working with the Jacksonville Sharks, bringing together two great Jacksonville brands and aligning us with one of the most exciting teams in the National Arena League," stated Richard Akam, Chief Executive Officer of ARC Group. "With the addition of the Jacksonville Sharks to our existing sponsorship arrangement with the Jacksonville Jaguars, we now have the privilege of serving Jacksonville's football fans year-round. This will help us reach a lot more consumers in Jacksonville than we were able to before. We look forward to working with the Sharks to enhance the fan experience at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena."

Press Release