FirstEnergy reaches deal with creditors in subsidiary bankruptcies

FirstEnergy (FE +1.9% ) says it reached a settlement with two groups of key creditors in the Chapter 11 proceedings of its bankrupt FirstEnergy Solutions power generation businesses that would simplify their restructuring while extricating the parent company from the case.

The settlement, which is intended to fully release FE and related parties from all claims, requires approval from the FES subsidiary and its affiliates and from the Ohio bankruptcy judge overseeing the restructuring.

Also, FE reported in-line Q1 earnings while reaffirming FY 2018 EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.55 vs. $2.42 analyst consensus estimate.