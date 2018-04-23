Avangrid affirms 2018 Earnings Outlook.

Avangrid (AGR +0.4% ) affirms 2018 earnings outlook of $2.16-2.46 & $2.22-2.50 on GAAP & non-GAAP adjusted basis respectively; additional renewables: 534 MW of wind & 56 MW of solar will be operational; the company has completed the sale of the gas trading business; whereas sale of gas storage business is expected to be completed by May’18; also the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission project is selected to deliver clean energy into the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The operating margin for Q1 was down 268 bps to 21.6%; with adjusted FFO of $566M (-68.7% Q/Q); and adjusted EBITDA was $608M (+1.7% Y/Y).

Adjusted net income of $243M (+7% Y/Y) of which networks was $200M (+16.9% Y/Y) & renewables $47M (-20.3% Y/Y).

