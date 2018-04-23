FDA clears Surmodic' low-profile catheter

The FDA grants 510(k) clearance for Surmodics' (SRDX -0.3% ) .018" Low-Profile percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloon dilation catheter.

CEO Gary Maharaj says, “We are delighted to announce this latest of three recent FDA clearances, adding further depth to our proprietary product offerings. With the .018” Low-Profile PTA balloon catheter, we continue building upon Surmodics’ portfolio of differentiated products that are designed to advance the treatment of vascular disease. This regulatory milestone adds to the recent clearances of the Telemark™ .014” Support Microcatheter and the .014” BTK Balloon Dilatation Catheter.”