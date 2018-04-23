WSJ: SoftBank putting $1B into truck-hailing firm Manbang

SoftBank (SFTBY -1.6% ) is providing $1B in fresh funds in the latest investment round for Chinese truck-hailing firm Manbang, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That, from the company's near-$100B Vision Fund, is part of a near-$2B raise for Manbang that also includes Alphabet's (GOOG +0.4% , GOOGL +0.4% ) late-stage venture fund. Manbang had previously been backed by Tencent and a private-equity firm co-founded by Alibaba's Jack Ma.

The new round would value Manbang at more than $6B.

For Google's part, its $30M investment is its CapitalG fund's first in China in four years.