SPX to purchase CUES from ELXSI

SPX Corp. (SPXC +1.4% ) has agreed to acquire CUES, a manufacturer of pipeline inspection and rehabilitation equipment, in a transaction expected to be modestly accretive to SPX's previously announced 2018 guidance (adjusted EPS in a range of $2.03 to $2.18).

Under the agreement, a subsidiary of SPX will be merged with CUES' parent company, ELXSI (OTCPK:ELXS +34.9% ). The latter's shareholders will receive cash consideration equal to $51 per share of common stock outstanding, or a total of approximately $189M.

"CUES' leading brand and technology in the pipe inspection equipment market add a highly complementary solution to our Radiodetection business and bring another market-leading product portfolio to our Detection & Measurement segment," said CEO Gene Lowe. "We expect this transaction to be an excellent value-creation opportunity for investors."