Oasis Petroleum cut to Sell at SunTrust on valuation

Oasis Petroleum (OAS +0.5% ) is slightly higher even after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Neal Dingmann downgrades shares to Sell from Hold.

While OAS's core Bakken "acreage represents some of the best in the basin," Dingmann sees the company's Delaware Basin program frac spread underperformance requiring OAS to "sacrifice high-return Bakken development for Delaware drilling and completion."