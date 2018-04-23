Mid-stage study underway for Aclaris' ATI-502 for inherited hair loss

The first patient has been dosed in an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Aclaris Therapeutics' (ACRS +0.2% ) topical ATI-502 for the treatment of androgenic alopecia, also known as male-pattern baldness (although women have it as well).

The study will evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of ATI-502, applied twice daily, in 12 male and 12 female subjects over 30 weeks. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is late October.

ATI-502, in-licensed from Rigel Pharmaceuticals, inhibits enzymes called Janus kinases (JAK) which play key roles in autoimmune disorders, allergies and some cancers.